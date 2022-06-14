Barden clay shoot to aid Support dogs

Molly Birch and assistance dog Chess.

The Barden Charity Clay Shoot, previously named the Azerley Charity Clay Shoot, is back again this year at its new location Barden, near Leyburn, on Sunday July 17 to raise money for Support Dogs.

Since the shoot started in 2008, it has raised £192,600 for various children’s charities including The Leeds St James Neo-Natal Unit, The Sick Children’s Trust, Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group, The Child Development Centre at Harrogate Hospital and for the past six years, Support Dogs.

Support Dogs is a national charity based in Sheffield that provides and trains assistance dogs for children and adults with autism, epilepsy and a variety of serious medical conditions and physical disabilities, enabling them to lead safer, more independent lives.

Molly Birch, the 13-year-old daughter of the shoot’s chairman Kevin, has cerebral palsy and has experienced a life-changing difference to her independence since having Chess, her disability assistance dog.

Molly is now able to move around more independently and safely both in and out of the house with the help of Labrador Chess.

Kevin Birch said: “We are so pleased to be back with our charity shoot this year.

“Support Dogs is an incredible charity who have helped my family so much, and we are thrilled to be back raising funds for them again this year.

“We’re excited to be in our new location of Barden, near Leyburn and bring back a great day of shooting, fundraising and socialising that our supporters enjoy each year.”

The shoot is based on a team of four and covers simulated game flushes totalling 480 targets over six stands.

All participants must be shotgun certificate holders and over 16 years old.

Breakfast will be served until midday followed by bacon baps, burgers, hot dogs, a licensed bar, teas and coffees.

Alongside the main shoot, there will be a Pool Shoot and BASC Simulator.

Entries for the shoot are now being accepted. The day is limited to a maximum of 75 teams so pre-registration is needed.