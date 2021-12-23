Average house costs £1.8m

A home buyer would face paying around £1,551,000 on average to live in Ling Lane, Scarcroft, analysis by Halifax shows.

It’s the second most expensive street in Yorkshire and the Humber, behind Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, which has an average price of £1,797,000.

Average prices are based on transactions between 2016 and 2021, using Land Registry figures.

The most expensive street in England and Wales is the prestigious Tite Street in the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London, at £28,9million.

Second on the list was Phillimore Gardens, with average house prices on the street near Holland Park put at nearly £25.2 million.

In Cardiff, the most expensive street was Llandennis Avenue, where the average price will set buyers back £1,361,000.

In the North West of England, Barrow Lane in leafy Altrincham was the most expensive street with an average of £3,706,000.

In the West Midlands, Birmingham’s Carpenter Road (£3,088,000) took top spot and in the East Midlands it was Benscliffe Road in Leicester (£3,288,000).

Chaucer Road in Cambridge was the most expensive street (£3,610,000) in East Anglia.