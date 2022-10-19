Annual charity masquerade ball raises £12,500 for Harrogate Neighbours

Over 183 people attended the masked ball, a black-tie event which followed the ‘Behind the Masks’ theme - a campaign launched by Harrogate Neighbours in January to share stories of care workers behind their masks to encourage more people to consider a career in care.

The money raised will be split between the two sites and will go towards a live sensory garden at Heath Lodge Community Haven, the new residential home and adult care hub run by Harrogate Neighbours in Boroughbridge.

The other funds raised will be put towards the purchase of scenery equipment – a purpose built railway carriage and large interactive tablet.

Sue Cawthray, Anna Masheter, Emma Easton and Pete Gawtry at the Harrogate Neighbours Behind the Mask Ball

Guests enjoyed a delicious three course meal and lucky winners took home a variety of raffle and auction prizes including a bottle of Buckingham Palace Champagne signed by the former Queen’s Guards, spa passes at Rudding Park, an overnight stay in the Penthouse Suite at The West Park Hotel and a helicopter ride with champagne.

This year, the ball attracted Crimple as one of its main sponsors, Pixel Builders and Little Islands alongside returning supporters Slingsby Gin.

Harrogate Neighbours and Crimple sparked a relationship earlier this year to help tackle food waste.

Crimple has and continues to donate bags of unused fresh food produce three times a week, which Harrogate Neighbours uses to facilitate its Meals on Wheels service delivered by Food Angels, into the community and to support clients and staff.

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the generosity of guests and of course our ball sponsors and supporters.

“It was a fantastic night, with a fabulous food from The Crown and entertainment from Soul Sensation – so much fun was had by all.

“We can’t wait to start putting the plans in place for a tranquil sensory garden at the new Health Lodge Community Haven in Boroughbridge for all the residents, their family and friends to enjoy.”

