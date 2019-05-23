Amazing - this is coming to Harrogate soon

Harrogate International Festivals is bringing one of the world's most spectacular art installations to Harrogate this summer - one that will allow audiences to see the dark side of the moon as they have never seen it before

In 2016, 40,000 people experienced the iconic Valley Gardens over three nights when the festival transformed the park into a fire garden in a magical feast for the senses with the Cie Carabosse Fire Garden.

Last year saw the Pentalum Luminarium by Architects of Air where 5,000 people immersed themselves over four days in a world of colour in an inflatable sculpture on Harrogate Stray.

Now it's offering the Museum of the Moon: an amazing out of this world experience for the whole family.

New - legal action against Stray caravan 'camp'



When: July 7-14

Where: St Wilfrid's Church, Duchy Road - Harrogate's only Grade I listed building and one of England's largest churches.

What is it: To mark the 50th anniversary of the first man on the moon, St Wilfrid’s Church will become home to an out of this world art installation.

In situ for just over a week, Museum of the Moon is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and a sound composition created by award-winning composer Dan Jones.

Measuring a huge 7 metres in diameter, the moon features mind-boggling detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface, each centimetre of the internally-lit sphere representing 5km of the moon’s surface.

Tickets: Tickets purchased in advance allow access to the moon within a stipulated time slot.

Walk up tickets can be bought on the door for the installation during the opening hours of each day. Please note on the door sales will be cash only.

Buy: Online - www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com

In person - The festival box office at 32 Cheltenham Parade.

Harrogate 'not surprised' by Jamie Oliver restaurant chain collapse