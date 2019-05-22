New - legal action against Stray caravan 'camp'

The latest news on the 'mini-caravan park' on the Stray is that Harrogate Borough Council has served notice today, Wednesday, on the camp to leave.

The 15 or so caravans appeared without warning over the weekend on Harrogate's historic parkland at Oatlands Drive at the section of grass nearest to St Aidan's C of E High School.



It seems most of the cars have now gone, though rubbish is starting to build up in black bin liners.

Caravan 'camp' appears on Stray in Harrogate



A spokesperson for the council told the Harrogate Advertiser said legal proceeedings would start to take force at the end of this week.



The spokesperson said: "We will be in court at 10am on Friday to get possession of the site.

"Any rubbish will be cleared away once the encampment has gone - but I understand the group is trying to keep litter to a minimum. "

Harrogate MP's protest walk against 'Nidd Gorge relief road