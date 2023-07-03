Alcohol Awareness Week: Hidden cost of alcohol use highlighted in North Yorkshire

The national campaign of awareness is this week and the message is that as well as the health risks for the individual, regularly drinking above the UK Chief Medical Officer’s maximum guideline of 14 units per week can cause financial worries, relationship breakdowns and family difficulties.

Drinking patterns changed during the Covid pandemic, when there was an increase in the number of people drinking at harmful levels and the heaviest drinkers further increased their consumption. These changes then continued once the lockdowns were lifted.

In North Yorkshire, a fifth of adults drink more than 14 units of alcohol each week and it is estimated that 5,507 people are alcohol dependent and could benefit from specialist support.

North Yorkshire Council commissions the North Yorkshire Horizons specialist drug and alcohol service to provide support to adults across the county, and North Yorkshire RISE to provide support to young people.

North Yorkshire Horizons has hubs in Scarborough, Selby, Northallerton and Harrogate, as well as outreach support and groups in a wide range of community venues, and online.

The service aims to reduce the harm caused to individuals, families and communities from alcohol dependency and illicit drugs use.

The hidden costs of alcohol use has gotten worse due to the cost of living crisis. A recent study by moneytransfer.com found that people who have two pints of beer a day spend close to £60 per week on alcohol.

As part of Alcohol Awareness Week, North Yorkshire Horizons is running free one-hour online sessions for anyone who wants to find out more about their own drinking, or to attend if they are concerned about a loved one via its Drink Drug Hub.

Information on the sessions can be found at https://drinkdrughub.co.uk/book-training/

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, said: “We are committed to supporting North Yorkshire businesses and residents to consider drinking habits and enjoy alcohol as safely as possible. Every life lost to drink is a terrible loss for the individual and those left behind.

“That is why the work done across our county by partners such as North Yorkshire Horizons, including via its Drink Drug Hub, is vitally important as it can provide people with clear information from experts.

“Early loss of life can be prevented if businesses and residents play their part, and if we can support people like Simon to use help to turn their life around.

“I would urge anyone who is concerned about a family member or a friend to join one of the Drink Drug Hub sessions if they are able to do so.

“Most people drink sensibly but sometimes it can go too far. If it does, then help is there.”

Residents can visit the Wake Up North Yorkshire website to help them think about drinking habits and how to enjoy alcohol as safely as possible. Support is also available for people who are ready to take the first step to break free from harmful patterns of alcohol use. Details are available at www.wakeupnorthyorks.co.uk