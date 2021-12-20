Advice to survive Christmas festivities

Selby District Council and North Yorkshire Police have issued a safety message to residents enjoying the festive season.

The key message is to ‘have fun but please look out for each other and plan your route home’.

The Safer Selby Partnership wants residents are out delivering the new safety.

Coun David Buckle, Lead Executive member for Communities and Economic Development, said: “Our message to residents who are visiting local restaurants and pubs is to remain vigilant and look out for each other while also enjoying yourselves.

“Planning your route home is important where possible.”

“Make sure you are using licenced and pre-booked taxis, also make sure you contact someone to let them know that you have returned home safely.”

Martin Wedgwood, Neighbourhood Police Inspector for the Selby district explained: “The aim of Friday’s operation was to show a multi-agency response, everyone working together and to provide reassurance that services are available for those who need them, at any time.”

Independent Domestic Abuse Services can be contacted by calling 03000 110110 or visit www.idas.org.uk/ for more information about their work.