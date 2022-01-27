Reader Letter: Crossing needed over Station Parade

Station Parade, Harrogate Picture Gerard Binks

How many more pedestrians will be killed or maimed on Station Parade before the Highways Authority take notice?

Three fatalities in recent years and, now, a serious incident involving an elderly resident from the Rogers Almshouses, whilst trying to cross the road between Spenceley Gardens and Waitrose.

Traffic, having passed through multiple traffic signals via Cheltenham Parade and Station Parade, find the road opens up after the Victoria Avenue lights, tempting drivers to see who can get to York Place the quickest. Sadly, this puts anyone attempting to cross this section of road having to face fast moving traffic, putting the most able pedestrians at risk, never mind those less mobile.

On one side of this section of road we have the Almshouses for senior residents and a primary school. On the other side, a supermarket and a high density residential area. It follows, therefore, that a high demand for a safe crossing place is needed.

Over a number of years, many others have raised concerns, but to no avail. The best advice NYCC could offer was to use the light controlled crossings either at York Place or Victoria Avenue. Even the fittest would not contemplate walking such a distance and having to return, just to get across the few yards of this dual road and quite impossible for those with limited mobility.

On this same stretch of road is the multi million pound ‘Gateway’ project which will incorporate a narrowing of the road area by the bus/rail station which will cause further frustration as traffic emerges from this funnelled road section and released onto this section of ‘race track’.

We are told this ‘Gateway’ project is to further the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. What better way, then, to take a small amount of the multi million pound funding and direct it to saving lives and serious injuries by introducing measures that will slow down this section of road, either by introducing a 20mph speed limit, a controlled crossing or a combination of both. Now, that would be a sensible way of spending Tax Payers’ money!

Judith Simpson

Trustee Rogers Almshouses