Column: A national charity at the heart of Harrogate community

We know that Harrogate is a much-loved destination for people who travel from far and wide to visit the town. The Convention Centre and hotels can be home one week to visitors for “The Flooring Show” and another week, it’s the buyers for the “Home and Gift Fair”.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend, the Crown Hotel will be buzzing, as it’s Harrogate Round Table’s annual Beer Festival, which raises vital funds for local charities and attracts visitors from all over the North. And in Summer, it’s the turn of local charity Harrogate International Festivals, who deliver the amazing Crime Writing Festival with its lineup of famous crime writers and superfans. It’s part of what makes the place so special that you’re never quite sure who will be rolling into town next. But did you know that it’s a regular destination for members of the policing profession from across the country, all year round?

Tucked away from the bustle of Otley Road and Valley Gardens is the Police Treatment Centre at St Andrews, a national venue, run as a charity. The centre supports police staff, who stay in this beautiful building for 1-2 weeks for short, intensive treatment for injury or mental health support. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art gym to aid rehabilitation from injury, a hydrotherapy pool, a physio suite and spaces for counselling and workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers & police staff can make a monthly donation through their pay to be able to stay if the need arises, but fundraising is also essential to the centre. Fundraising for a national charity that supports a specific group of people can be challenging. However, the role of the centre, enabling police professionals to make speedier progress with their health and recovery is without doubt, vital.

The Police Treatment Centre supports police staff from across the country.

There are several ways you can support the work of the team at St Andrews: keep an eye out for an exciting community event this Summer. Following on from the success of their Supercar Sunday event last year which saw almost 200 people attend, this year’s event will not only include supercars but other activities and stalls as part of a family fun day. Fran Greenwood, Head of Engagement at the Police Treatment Centre said, ‘We’re looking forward to welcoming local visitors to our Family Fun Day this summer and sharing more about our work.” You can also support them, whilst also being in with the chance of winning cash prizes every month, through their Charity Lotto.

If you are holding events in Harrogate, do consider the conference space and catering facilities available at the Centre, (see www.thepolicetreatmentcentres.org for details). And finally, if someone you know is a member of the Blue Light Services then they could book a two-night bed and breakfast stay at weekends at either their Harrogate Centre or their second centre in Auchterarder in Perthshire. Instead of going straight to Air BnB, why not suggest this unique way to support a good cause providing an essential service on our doorstep?