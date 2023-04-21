News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters tackle severe blaze at property in Harrogate and car fire in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at a property in Harrogate and a car on fire in Knaresborough yesterday.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:05 BST

Fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to Coppice Way in Harrogate at 12.36am yesterday (April 21) to reports of a fire at a domestic property.

On arrival at the scene, crews found it to be a severe fire which had caused heat and smoke damage to a first floor bedroom and smoke damage to the remainder of the property.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a positive pressure ventilation fan, thermal imaging camera, ladders and a door enforcer.

North Yorkshire firefighters have tackled a severe fire at a property in Harrogate and a car on fire in KnaresboroughNorth Yorkshire firefighters have tackled a severe fire at a property in Harrogate and a car on fire in Knaresborough
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

On the same afternoon, crews from Knaresborough responded to a car fire when they were called to Grimbald Crag Lane at 1.28pm.

On arrival at the scene, fire crews found a Chrysler car with damage limited to one wheel and brakes.

The fire was extinguished by nearby retail staff with a fire extinguisher and fire crews used a hose reel to cool wheel.

The cause of the fire to the car is believed to be overheating.

For more information about incidents in your area, visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/

