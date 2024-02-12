North Yorkshire firefighters tackle chimney fire at property in Knaresborough
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a chimney fire at a property in Knaresborough over the weekend.
A fire crew from Knaresborough was called to a property on Greengate Lane at 10.24pm on Sunday (February 11) to a chimney stack on fire.
The firefighters extinguished the fire that was confined to the chimney.
They also inspected the roof and loft space for any damage but none was detected.
The fire was caused by an accumulation of soot and advice was given to the occupants.