North Yorkshire firefighters tackle chimney fire at property in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a chimney fire at a property in Knaresborough over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:26 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT
A fire crew from Knaresborough was called to a property on Greengate Lane at 10.24pm on Sunday (February 11) to a chimney stack on fire.

The firefighters extinguished the fire that was confined to the chimney.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a chimney fire at a property in Knaresborough
They also inspected the roof and loft space for any damage but none was detected.

The fire was caused by an accumulation of soot and advice was given to the occupants.

