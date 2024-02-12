North Yorkshire firefighters tackle chimney fire at property in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fire crew from Knaresborough was called to a property on Greengate Lane at 10.24pm on Sunday (February 11) to a chimney stack on fire.

The firefighters extinguished the fire that was confined to the chimney.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a chimney fire at a property in Knaresborough

They also inspected the roof and loft space for any damage but none was detected.