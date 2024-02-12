Two arrested after police seize cannabis sweets "typically sold to kids" following drug warrant in Harrogate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two people have been arrested following a second successive drug warrant in the Harrogate district.
Police officers found cannabis edibles which were disguised as sweets that were being ‘typically sold to kids”.
Man arrested and £100,000 worth of suspected drugs recovered following high-speed police chase on M1 in Harrogate district
In a post on social media, it shows photos of sweets that are packaged as “Wonka Gummies”.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please be on the look out for these in your child's possession as they may not be what they appear to be.”