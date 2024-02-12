News you can trust since 1836
Two arrested after police seize cannabis sweets "typically sold to kids" following drug warrant in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has seized a number of cannabis sweets that they say are “typically sold to kids” following a drug warrant in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:35 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 09:43 GMT
Two people have been arrested following a second successive drug warrant in the Harrogate district.

Police officers found cannabis edibles which were disguised as sweets that were being ‘typically sold to kids”.

A number of cannabis sweets that are “typically sold to kids” have been seized by police in HarrogateA number of cannabis sweets that are “typically sold to kids” have been seized by police in Harrogate
In a post on social media, it shows photos of sweets that are packaged as “Wonka Gummies”.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please be on the look out for these in your child's possession as they may not be what they appear to be.”

