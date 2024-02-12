Two arrested after police seize cannabis sweets "typically sold to kids" following drug warrant in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been arrested following a second successive drug warrant in the Harrogate district.

Police officers found cannabis edibles which were disguised as sweets that were being ‘typically sold to kids”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of cannabis sweets that are “typically sold to kids” have been seized by police in Harrogate

In a post on social media, it shows photos of sweets that are packaged as “Wonka Gummies”.