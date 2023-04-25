North Yorkshire firefighters attend to two woodland fires in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to two woodland fires in the Harrogate district on Monday evening

Fire crews from Easingwold, who were near the area, responded to reports of a small fire in the woods on Stockwell Avenue at 7.48pm.

Knapsack sprayers were used to extinguish the blaze and the cause is thought to be deliberate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the same evening, crews from Knaresborough were also called at 8.06pm to reports of a fire in woodland at Bachelor Gardens in Harrogate.

Firefighters used knapsack sprayers and buckets to extinguish the fire which measured 4m by 3m.

For more information about incidents in your area, visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad