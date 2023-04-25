News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters attend to two woodland fires in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to two woodland fires in the Harrogate district yesterday evening.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to two woodland fires in the Harrogate district on Monday eveningNorth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to two woodland fires in the Harrogate district on Monday evening
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to two woodland fires in the Harrogate district on Monday evening

Fire crews from Easingwold, who were near the area, responded to reports of a small fire in the woods on Stockwell Avenue at 7.48pm.

Knapsack sprayers were used to extinguish the blaze and the cause is thought to be deliberate.

Also on the same evening, crews from Knaresborough were also called at 8.06pm to reports of a fire in woodland at Bachelor Gardens in Harrogate.

Firefighters used knapsack sprayers and buckets to extinguish the fire which measured 4m by 3m.

For more information about incidents in your area, visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/

