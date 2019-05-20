Caravan 'camp' appears on Stray in Harrogate

Harrogate students arriving at school had an unusual sight this morning on the Stray nearby.

A 'mini-caravan park' has materialised over the weekend on Harrogate's precious parkland which is owned by the Duchy of Lancaster.

Located on the grass at Oatlands Drive at the end nearest to St Aidan's C of E High School, it's not the first time this happened.

Caravans also turned up amid the leafy trees in June 2018.

But there are far more caravans this year than last year when the encampment consisted of seven or eight caravans with vehicles.

The latest incident involves more than 15 in total.

The latest encroachment can't be related to the annual Appleby Horse Fair because that doesn't take place until next month.

There is no word yet whether it is linked to the fun fairs which often come to Harrogate's Stray at bank holiday weekends.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council told the Harrogate Advertiser it was aware of the situation and would be taking action.

