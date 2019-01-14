New! Harrogate pub to turn into flats?

A long-standing Harrogate pub is set to be replaced by new housing.

The 2,308 sq. ft of The Regency pub has stood on East Parade for decades but was put up for sale.

Now a planning noticed has appeared outside with an application for seven apartments.

The three storey semi-detached building became renowned over the years for live music in its upstairs function room, giving a platform to many local rock bands and acoustic singer-songwriters.

The final live gig before it closed is believed to be Charm's 20th anniversary gig in early December with 13 acts.

