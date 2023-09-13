News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Mountain rescue team save calf after getting trapped from falling down pot hole near Ripon

Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) have rescued a calf who had become trapped after falling down an open pot hole.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:16 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A rescue team was called to Mastiles Lane on Monday afternoon to a request for assistance in rescuing a calf that had fallen down an open pot.

Given the position of the animal, extra support was requested from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Animal Rescue Unit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The farmer of the calf was also asked to organise a vet and a telehandler or tractor with forks.

Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association have rescued a calf after it fell down an open pot holeUpper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association have rescued a calf after it fell down an open pot hole
Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association have rescued a calf after it fell down an open pot hole
Most Popular

Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association said: “The team assisted the vet in getting down to the calf so he could sedate it.

“Once sedated, slings were put round the calf’s rear legs and attached to the fork lift enabling it to be somewhat unceremoniously hauled from the pot.

“The calf was none the worse for its potholing experience and is now roaming the pastures once more.”

Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association would like to thank the other farmers, Grassington Fire Station and Ripon Fire Station for their assistance during the rescue.