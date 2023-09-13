Mountain rescue team save calf after getting trapped from falling down pot hole near Ripon

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rescue team was called to Mastiles Lane on Monday afternoon to a request for assistance in rescuing a calf that had fallen down an open pot.

Given the position of the animal, extra support was requested from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Animal Rescue Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farmer of the calf was also asked to organise a vet and a telehandler or tractor with forks.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association have rescued a calf after it fell down an open pot hole

Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association said: “The team assisted the vet in getting down to the calf so he could sedate it.

“Once sedated, slings were put round the calf’s rear legs and attached to the fork lift enabling it to be somewhat unceremoniously hauled from the pot.

“The calf was none the worse for its potholing experience and is now roaming the pastures once more.”