Mountain rescue team save calf after getting trapped from falling down pot hole near Ripon
and live on Freeview channel 276
A rescue team was called to Mastiles Lane on Monday afternoon to a request for assistance in rescuing a calf that had fallen down an open pot.
Given the position of the animal, extra support was requested from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Animal Rescue Unit.
The farmer of the calf was also asked to organise a vet and a telehandler or tractor with forks.
Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association said: “The team assisted the vet in getting down to the calf so he could sedate it.
“Once sedated, slings were put round the calf’s rear legs and attached to the fork lift enabling it to be somewhat unceremoniously hauled from the pot.
“The calf was none the worse for its potholing experience and is now roaming the pastures once more.”
Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association would like to thank the other farmers, Grassington Fire Station and Ripon Fire Station for their assistance during the rescue.