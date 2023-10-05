News you can trust since 1836
Major road in Harrogate forced to close following road traffic collision involving two vehicles

The police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a road traffic collision on a major road in Harrogate on Tuesday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:56 BST
The collision happened just after 7pm on Wetherby Road at the junction of Wayside Crescent and St Nicholas Road involving an Audi TT and Ford Fiesta.

Both occupants, a female driver aged approximately 40-years-old, and a male driver aged approximately 20-years-old, were out of the vehicles on arrival.

They received precautionary checks on scene by paramedics.

A major road in Harrogate was forced to close following a road traffic collision involving two vehiclesA major road in Harrogate was forced to close following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles
The road was forced to close and police turned traffic around and diverted it away in both directions on Wetherby Road.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “Both occupants were uninjured.

“Crews carried out scene safety only using cones and lighting.”

