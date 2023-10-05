Major road in Harrogate forced to close following road traffic collision involving two vehicles
The collision happened just after 7pm on Wetherby Road at the junction of Wayside Crescent and St Nicholas Road involving an Audi TT and Ford Fiesta.
Both occupants, a female driver aged approximately 40-years-old, and a male driver aged approximately 20-years-old, were out of the vehicles on arrival.
They received precautionary checks on scene by paramedics.
The road was forced to close and police turned traffic around and diverted it away in both directions on Wetherby Road.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “Both occupants were uninjured.
“Crews carried out scene safety only using cones and lighting.”