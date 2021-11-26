Launch night for Harrogate's newest cocktail bar and restaurant

Stylish: 63rd &1st cocktail bar and restaurant has opened in Harrogate. Picture Gerard Binks

Welcome to 63rd+1st. The town's newest newest cocktail bar and restaurant was shown off in all its bright magnificence last night Thursday, November 25, with a champagne reception at its home located in Westgate House on Albert Street.

This stunning new addition to Harrogate's nightlife and food and drink scene has arrived just in time for the Christmas seasons and is only the third venue such venue to be opened as part of a concept launched by TGI Fridays UK.

Welcome! 63rd + 1st's general manager Eva Souza in Harrogate. Picture Gerard Binks

The first 63rd+1st opened in Cobham, Surrey in May of this year while the second venue opening took place in Glasgow in September.

Talking to 63rd & 1st's general manager Eva Souza, the pride in this new Harrogate hotspot inspired by the street in New York famous for its bars and restaurants, a place where the very first TGI Fridays bar opened in 1965, is obvious amid the buzz and the glitter and the chatter.

Eva Souza said: "It's not just important to be stylish, we try to offer a friendly and relaxed atmosphere for a great night out for everybody, no matter what you are planning.

"But we do have a unique identity and beautiful club style interior, creating a stylish hub for people to meet."

Harrogate's 63rd & 1st spans 314 square meters, seating 101 in a large restaurant, lounge, bar area with an additional 12 covers are available in its outdoor dining area.

The size and breadth of its drinks menu is matched by its food, too, the handcrafted martinis balanced by the Lower East Side white wine and the 63rd & 1st premium lager.

The new bar restaurant is more than a case of tear and share or dips and handhelds - though it does plenty of those.

The menu is inspired by the street food scene in Manhattan and celebrates the personality and principles of quality eclectic food, as well as iconic cocktails and legendary atmosphere.

Customers can savour everything from Crayfish Roll Crayfish in a toasted brioche style roll to Robata Grill steaks or 63rd & 1st's signature burger.

With 63rd & 1st opening today in Harrogate, bookings are now being taken at this new cocktail bar and restaurant at www.63rdand1st.co.uk/book-a-table/

63rd & 1st has also brought more than 30 full and part time jobs to the area with career opportunities still available.

Robert B Cook, the chief executive of 63rd+1st, said: ”63rd+1st represents the coming together of people, culture, tastes and styles. Inspired by over 50 years of unique heritage it is a cocktail bar and restaurant where great things happen.

"We are excited to be in Harrogate and are looking for gregarious and talented people to join our fantastic team.

”We have always felt the loyalty from our Yorkshire fan base."