Latest Pateley Bridge neighbourhood news

Here are some dates for your diary regarding events in Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale, including aspecial Open Day at Nidderdale Museum.

REMINDERS: On Saturday 14th September at 4pm, there is a Celebration Service at St. Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge of 30 Years of Women in Ordained Ministry. Join them at St. Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge, as we celebrate this special milestone: 30 years of women in ordained ministry. This special tribute is also a personal indulgence, Reverend Darryl said, 'after the excellent Cathedral celebrations across the diocese that have marked this historic occasion, I would like to do something on a local level to recognise the profound influence of the inspiring women clergy that have not only shaped the lives of countless individuals but have also guided, and continue to guide my own journey in ministry.' All are welcome to share in this moment of reflection, gratitude, and time of celebrating thirty years of women in ordained ministry.

CHURCH: Atheists, agnostics and religious believers from across the diocese are all invited to a series of lectures entitled the Puzzle of God to be held in a Dales church. St Cuthbert’s, Pateley Bridge is the venue for five talks by Dr Peter Vardy that are spread between September and January 2025. Revd Darryl Hall of St Cuthbert’s said it was important to teach the Christian faith in our churches as a means of grounding believers in a deep and meaningful understanding of their spiritual journey. "In an age where the noise of the world competes to drown out the voice of God, it is more important than ever to equip our congregations with a robust and thoughtful faith," said Reverend Darryl. "Dr. Peter Vardy's upcoming series of talks at St Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge, is a timely and invaluable resource, offering profound insights into the foundational aspects of Christianity. From exploring the nature of God to grappling with the problem of evil, and understanding the relationship between faith and reason, these sessions will not only enrich our knowledge but also strengthen our faith, enabling us to live out our beliefs with confidence and clarity." The first one is on Wednesday 18th September at 6.30am THE NATURE OF GOD Atheists, agnostics and religious believers are divided about the meaning of the word God. This session will examine the main alternatives and their strengths and weaknesses as well as exploring why this issue is significant in today’s world. Booking is not essential, but due to high demand at the previous lecture series run by Dr Vardy and for catering purposes, it would help if anyone who wants to attend could advise Revd Darryl at [email protected]