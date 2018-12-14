Land transfer approved in next step for Starbeck homeless shelter

Preparation for the construction of a 19-room homeless shelter at Starbeck has taken another step forward.

The new homeless shelter will be built on land at Spa Lane in Starbeck.

Harrogate councillors rubber-stamped the transfer of the land from the general fund to the housing revenue account, a regulation move required for the project to go ahead, at the last cabinet meeting of the year on December 12.

Ahead of councillors voting unanimously on the transfer, cabinet member for housing and safer communities Coun Mike Chambers said the Spa Lane development was “a good news story”.

He said the building would provide much needed, updated accommodation for single people which Harrogate currently lacked.

He added that the self-contained units would act as a “one stop shop where everything can be sorted” for homeless people, while it would also contain a space capable of providing emergency accommodation during severe weather for rough sleepers.

The development would also separate single homeless people from family units at other facilities.

Construction costs for the accommodation will be met from a combination of the council’s housing revenue account and a grant from Government body Homes England.

Planning permission for the project was granted on August 14, despite 40 objections being received during consultation.

Residents and community groups in Starbeck voiced their fears at the time as to how well managed the facility will be, and the increase of service users in the winter months.

Reasons for approval centred around the facility being “essential” to ensure that the council had an adequate supply of accommodation for single homeless people in the district, a statutory duty.

Lachlan Leeming , Local Democracy Reporting Service

