Consultation launched on Starbeck homeless shelter plans

The public is being asked to have its say on plans for accommodation for single homeless people in Starbeck.

Harrogate Borough Council is looking to develop a site at Spa Lane in Starbeck, to provide 19 self-contained units - some with disabled access – for single people who urgently need temporary accommodation.

Having drawn up plans to develop on the existing temporary car park and former veterans hut on the Spa Lane site, the authority has launched a consultation in order to hear people’s views on the proposals before it puts in a formal planning application.

As part of the consultation, two drop-in sessions have been organised for residents, where they can view the plans and comment on them.

Both sessions are at the Common Room on Station View in Starbeck and will take place on Thursday, March 22 between 4.30pm to 7pm and Tuesday, March 27 between 2pm to 7pm.

Residents can also see the plans and give their views via the council website at www.harrogate.gov.uk/haveyoursay.

Coun Mike Chambers is Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing & Safer Communities. He said: “When somebody becomes homeless, the council has a duty, if they are deemed to be in priority need, to provide suitable temporary accommodation for them. This is proving increasingly difficult when it comes to accommodation for single homeless people as there just aren’t enough places available for them across the district.

“Developing Spa Lane would give us much needed accommodation for up to 19 people, and could also be used to provide temporary emergency accommodation for homeless people in periods of extreme cold weather.

“We want to hear what people think of our proposals before we put in a planning application, so I hope as many residents as possible will come along to the drop-in sessions or comment online.”

The consultation runs until Tuesday, April 6. Email comments to affordablehousing@harrogate.gov.uk