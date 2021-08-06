Interview: Harrogate exhibition star on working with Noel Gallagher

Showing in Harrogate - Part of Photographer Sharon Latham's picture of Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller in Kids New Gear - Downs Festival, Bristol, 2018.

Some of the stunning results can be seen exclusively in a new exhibition at Harrogate gallery RedHouse Originals - enlarged and face-mounted between acrylic and aluminium Dibond to produce an almost three-dimensional depth and the rich, widescreen sheen of rock-n-roll success.

The show at RedHouse is the first time the full collection of Sharon’s Deluxe Editions of the High Flying Birds on tour has gone on public display after an initial launch event at Gibson Guitars in London.

In general, Sharon tells the Harrogate Advertiser, she prefers to be as ‘old skool’ as possible in a career which has included everything from Bruce Springsteen to the Oscars to Manchester City FC.

Sharon said: “I was dragged kicking and screaming into digital cameras only because I wouldn’t have a job otherwise.

“I got my first camera from my dad, a little Zenit 35mm, when I was eight.

“My view is that if the picture isn’t right in the camera, leave it there.

"What comes of the camera I send to Noel and he chooses the images he likes best.

“I might lighten the picture a bit or make it black and white but I don’t use Photoshop."

Sharon’s move into the top echelons of photography was long and slow, based on natural talent and a good deal of personal charisma.

“It took me until my 40s to make a proper living out of photography. But I had passion and self-belief.

It was a massive honour to be the first female official club photographer in the Premier League in 2010 when I was appointed by Man City.

"I'd always loved sports photography and I still do now.

"Covering football is a seven days a week job. It's great but it's exhausting."

"I loved everyone single minute at Man City but I had other creative stuff I wanted to do.

"I prefer being on the road with Noel now and his wonderful band playing in wonderful venues rather than standing on my feet for hours in a snow storm or the pouring rain in a football ground!"

In a way, despite rising to the top and entering world many assume to be full of glamour, Sharon remains a fan who grew up, sharp but still down to earth, much like Noel Gallagher himself.

Sharon said: "When I first met Jill Furmanovsky, who took pictures of The Clash for the NME during punk, I was starstruck.

"She's become a massive supporter of my work since then.

"I always think what a fan would want to see, whether in my role at Man City, which I loved, or with Noel and the band.

"Noel is such a lovely person, one of the nicest blokes I've ever met.

"He's kind, intelligent and has a great sense of humour and makes great music.

"But for someone with an iconic status, Noel doesn't take himself too seriously."

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: A New World Blazing runs at RedHouse Originals until August 15.

More information at: