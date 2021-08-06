Knaresborough author's new Beatles book reveals new info about Fab Four's film career

Rory Hoy whose new book on The Beatles has just been published by New Haven Publishing.

As The Beatles - Acting Naturally (Obscure, Rare, Unfinished and Abandoned Film and TV Projects Of The Fab Four) is published this week by New Haven, Rory said this treasure trove of information was only scratching the surface of his mammoth international research.

This self-confessed Fab Four obsessive said: “I started putting the book together in summer last year because I love The Beatles.

“There has been so much written about them but one aspect of their career that’s been overlooked is their TV and film projects.”

The end result includes everything from how the band made Magical Mystery Tour to obscure Beatles-related TV shows in Argentina to a myriad of short appearances or ideas abandoned before any shooting even began.

Written with humour, as well as love, Rory says the aim was to create a fun read.

Rory said: “I hope Beatles fans find it entertaining, as well as educational.

“I wanted to make it chatty and easy to dip in and out of.

“It was a really fun project to do.

“The book has every single TV show including The Beatles worldwide but there were thousands of snippets left out...”

The book has already started to make ripples across the pond in America after it was reviewed by a USA blogger (https://psychobabble200.blogspot.com/2021/07/review-beatles-acting-naturally-obscure.html).

As a result of this, the publishers have been approached by renowned Beatles author Robert Rodriguez, who wrote The Beatles FAQ books among others, who wants to do a podcast feature on it.

The Beatles - Acting Naturally (Obscure, Rare, Unfinished and Abandoned Film and TV Projects Of The Fab Four) by Rory Hoy published by New Haven Publishing