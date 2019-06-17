'I've never seen so much smoke' - Horrified eyewitness describes large Knaresborough fire

Eyewitnesses have spoken of their horror at a large fire in Knaresborough,

Everything we know about the large fire in Knaresborough so far

Speaking about the blaze which has broken out at an industrial building on Halfpenny Lane Resident Suzanne Howell told the Harrogate Advertiser: "I saw it from the distance at about 3.15pm, there were huge plumes of black smoke. I’ve never seen so much smoke, it was pretty shocking.

"By the time I went back to my car at just after 3.30, the fire brigade had it under control. The police had blocked the road at the double roundabout on Chain Lane by that point."

North Yorkshire Police has urged residents to keep their windows closed to avoid smoke. Firefighters from across the district are battling the blaze.

Picture: @ayorkshiregirl5