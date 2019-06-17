Picture: Stuart Jameson.

Knaresborough fire - Dramatic pictures show devastating extent of blaze

Firefighters from across the district have been battling a large blaze at an industrial building in Knaresborough, on Halfpenny Lane.

Click here to read everything we know so far about the fire.

The fire in Knaresborough.
The fire in Knaresborough.
Picture by Stuart Jameson.

2. An aerial view of the fire

Picture by Stuart Jameson.
Picture: Andy Creasey.

3. The fire taking hold

Picture: Andy Creasey.
Picture: @ayorkshiregirl5

4. Dramatic photos show smoke billowing from the blaze

Picture: @ayorkshiregirl5
