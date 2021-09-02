Harrogate welcomes ‘one-of-a-kind’ guest house

Joel Thompson and his wife Mindy are proud owners of the Coppice Gluten-Free Guest House

Coppice Gluten-Free Guest House on Studley Road is Harrogate's first and only establishment that caters for coeliacs.

Coeliac disease affects one in 100 people and is a condition where the immune system attacks its own tissues when you eat foods that contain gluten.

Joel Thompson owns the Coppice Gluten-Free Guest House with his wife Mindy and explained the reasoning and inspiration behind opening such a unique establishment.

"It started when my wife Mindy and I, at the time living in Maidenhead, took a road trip through the north of England and east coast of Scotland in Summer 2019.

“Mindy having not long been diagnosed with coeliac disease, we had no idea of the challenges faced by those with a severe gluten intolerance while travelling.”

Following their road trip, they decided to pack their bags and move from London to start their new venture in the hospitality industry.

“Harrogate appeared to be the perfect choice given its popularity with tourists and beautiful setting.” Joel added.

“We understand how hard it can be for allergy sufferers to feel safe, comfortable and cared for when they travel and at Coppice Guest House we go a step further, we make coeliacs feel special”

The guest house also welcomes non-coeliacs, however they do kindly ask that guests don’t bring any items containing gluten onto the premises in order to keep all guests safe.

All rooms come with an en-suite bathroom, with prices starting from £85 per night, including breakfast.