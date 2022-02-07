Harrogate school raises hundreds of pounds for Children’s Heart Surgery Fund

Henry Connolly and his friend Alex Xenias were both treated for heart conditions when they were babies, and Henry’s mum Lucinda wanted to organise support for the 10th anniversary of the Wear Red Day.

She said the family, who live in Harrogate, were overwhelmed by the support for the day.

Lucinda said: "“I was very overwhelmed by the generosity of our whole school community, it's so important to support these smaller charities especially on these dedicated raise awareness days, they only come round once a year.

Children at Highfield Prep School donned red in support of the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund in support of two classmates who both underwent life-saving surgery

“It doesn't matter how much each person gives, every little helps.

"No one knows when any one of us might need the charity's help for our own families.

"I am so pleased the school took it on board, it has really helped raise awareness as well as raise more urgent funds for this important charity."

Lisa Williams, from the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, said: “We were thrilled to see Highfield Prep School celebrating ten years of Wear Red Day - an event which holds such meaning for our charity and supporters.

“Local schools, businesses, community groups and individuals came out in force this year to raise valuable funds for Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and awareness of congenital heart disease.

"A huge thank you to Highfield Prep School for helping us continue our vital cause to support hearts for life in our region.”

Mrs Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College and Highfield Prep, said Highfield parents had yet again shown their commitment to charity.

She said: “I am so proud of the way our parents rally round and support charity events and place such great emphasis on fundraising in our community.