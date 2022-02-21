Harrogate radio station nominated for four awards at national level

In the running for awards - Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust Chairman Angela Schofield, Harrogate & Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust Chief Executive Steve Russell, and Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman Mark Oldfield.

The charity broadcaster - which is based within Harrogate District Hospital - is shortlisted in no fewer than four categories, which once again demonstrate the high standards of its presenters, promotions, shows and events.

The National Hospital Radio Awards celebrate the continued efforts of volunteers from its member stations, who have continued to bring entertainment, light relief and information to patients in hospital, care homes and other community settings.

In addition to Tiz Harris being named in the Best Newcomer category, and Mark Oldfield and Daniel Wilson vying for the title of Pest Programme with Multiple Presenters for their LGBT Pride Hours Show, the station is also in the running for Best Station Promotion for its ‘Design a Christmas Jumper schools competition’, and Best Event for its launch on FM.

At last year’s awards, Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman Mark Oldfield was named as the recipient of the John Whitney Outstanding Contribution Award – which ‘celebrates an outstanding contribution, by an individual, to their station/hospital radio’

Mark said: “After the trials and tribulations for the last two years, being shortlisted for four awards is absolutely fantastic news.

“The highlight of last 12 months was us launching on FM. For this momentous occasion, we staged a series of special broadcasts, including the official ‘FM switch on’ with MP Andrew Jones, District NHS Foundation Trust Chairman, Angela Schofield, and its Chief Executive Steve Russell.

“I'm also honoured to have been shortlisted along with Daniel Wilson for Best Show with Multiple Presenters, and it’s great that another one of our new presenters, Tiz Harris, being recognised for the quality of her shows.

“I'm incredibly proud to be chairman of this magnificent charity, and these short listings demonstrate the sheer quality of the talent we have within Harrogate Hospital Radio.”

Grant McNaughton, Chairman of the HBA, said: Hospital Broadcasting organisations across the UK have continued to deliver entertaining entertainment, news and information to healthcare users throughout this pandemic.

“What is truly remarkable is that our member stations have adapted to these difficult times and remained committed to serving, producing and presenting dedicated local radio for the healthcare community.

“Our National Hospital Radio Awards recognise the talent and dedication of hospital broadcasting volunteers, and this year's entries showcase that remarkable talent and commitment.”

The National Hospital Radio Awards will be held later in the year as part of the annual HBA conference.