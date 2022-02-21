Harrogate's most expensive streets revealed and see which are cheapest

On Fulwith Mill Lane in Harrogate nine properties sold for an average of £1,802,582, according to Property Solvers.

After gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the HG1, HG2 and HG3 postcodes, figures show one of the most expensive streets was Fulwith Mill Lane off Leeds Road in Harrogate while one of the cheapest streets was Newby Crescent off Jennyfield Drive.

The results were revealed by home sales company Property Solvers who tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the HG1, HG2 and HG3 postcodes.

On Fulwith Mill Lane (HG2), nine properties sold for an average of £1,802,582. Rutland Drive (HG1), while three properties sold for an average of £1,331,666.

Meanwhile, Rossett Green Lane (HG2) saw eight properties sell for an average of £1,204,625.

Some of the cheapest streets include Newby Crescent (HG3) (where three properties sold for an average of £108,333), Birchwood Mews (HG2) (where four properties sold for an average of £110,312) and Wetherby Road (HG2) (where five properties sold for an average of £111,650).

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “to keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Hill Top Lane (HG3) sold for £3,400,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £85,000 and under on Forest Close (HG2), Skipton Road (HG1) and Harewood Road (HG3),” he concludes.