Harrogate Hydro staff have issued an update on the closure of the facility's activity pool - confirming that a engineer has visited the site, but a fault has been identified in the plant room.

Incident at Harrogate district school: Eight-year-old produces knife and threatens police

A statement from The Hydro reads: "An engineer visited the site this morning and identified a fault in the plant room. A new part has been ordered and will be installed as soon as it arrives, we hope to do this in the next couple of days.

"Sadly, until this time, the activity pool is still out of service. But the main pool and training pool are still open."

The Hydro first announced the closure on March 8, explaining that the activity pool would be closed until further notice, due to a leak making conditions 'unsafe.'

Here are 10 quirky things about Ripon Cathedral you probably didn't know



Their original Facebook post read: "Overnight last night, we had one of the chemical injector points break on us - this lead to a large volume of water leaking into our plant room. Hollywood A-lister drops into Wetherby curry house "Some of this water has run through the control panel for the moving floor. The panel is dripping wet currently and so is unsafe to operate and has been isolated.

"Because this has caused the pool floor to become stuck at the top, we have had to cancel all activities and sessions in the activity pool until further notice. (Swimming lessons will be moved to one of the other pools)

TV chef Gino D'Acampo issues warning for Harrogate restaurant owners

"We have equipment in place currently drying the cabinet and its components. The engineers are en-route to assess the water damage and see what is salvageable and what needs replacing. As soon as we know we will keep you updated."