Harrogate house fire believed to be accidental

A large house fire in Harrogate, which spread and caused damaged to another nearby property, is believed to have started accidentally.

Call for vigilance over 'mindless vandalism' on the Stray in Harrogate

Firefighters from Harrogate were called out to the house off Forest Lane at 11.32am yesterday (October, 28) after a fire began in a rear bedroom of the property. A piece of ignited material then landed on waste cardboard outside of the property, causing a large fire at the back of the building.This caused damage to guttering, fence and the external wall of a neighboring property.

Watch the moment Harrogate fall survivor meets one of his Yorkshire Air Ambulance rescuers

Damage was also caused to the floor bedroom and the roof space. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that the cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.

Harrogate PC set to retire and give the ‘gift of life’ through 120 challenges

The fire was put out by crews using hose reels, breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and a short extension ladder.