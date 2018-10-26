Call for vigilance over 'mindless vandalism' on the Stray in Harrogate

A wave of “mindless” vandalism around Harrogate has led to the council leader Richard Cooper to call for increased vigilance from residents.

Six trees were snapped off at the base at The Stray, near Skipton Road, at about 10.30pm on Wednesday night (October 24). Initial assessment suggests that the cost for replacing the trees – which includes planting, watering, and aftercare – would total £1,500.

An angry Coun Cooper said the latest act of vandalism put undue pressure on the council’s finances.

He said: “They’re deliberate acts which cause taxpayer money to be spent on things they don’t need to be spent on. It’s mindless vandalism by basically yobs.”

Coun Cooper said the matter had been raised with police, with the council leader urging anyone who may know anything to speak up to the police or council.

It’s the latest in a series of mindless, and costly, vandalism in public areas around Harrogate.

Last month a number of trees were again snapped and killed off in The Stray, while earlier this month a park bench was completely destroyed Montpellier Hill.

It was the cumulative impact of the repeated incidents that was most frustrating,

Coun Cooper said: “The issue is we want to fix it, and once we do, these people seem to come back and do it all again,” he said.