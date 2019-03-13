Vandals target Harrogate nursery FOUR times

A Harrogate nursery has been targeted by vandals on four separate occasions.

Police are appealing for information about the incidents at the Little Explorers nursery, where windows have been smashed, and the vandals have been abusive towards staff.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On four separate occasions, the Little Explorers nursery next to the Hydro has had windows smashed.

"Youths aged between 12 and 16 are thought to be responsible for this. These youths have also on occasion spat and sworn at nursery staff. This behaviour is completely unacceptable. If anybody has any information as to who these youths are, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101."

A Harrogate Borough Council spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed with these petty acts of mindless vandalism, and are working with the police to try and catch those responsible.”