Harrogate couple celebrate award for their glamping firm after triumphing over a series of challenges

Success for Harrogate 'glamping' firm - Glawning directors, James and Sarah Martin triumph in the The Corporate Livewire Yorkshire Prestige Awards.

Glawning directors, James and Sarah Martin, a Harrogate husband and wife team who created an innovative driveaway awning for campervans in 2013 and turned it into a fulltime business said: "We are so grateful to win this award and to be deemed specialists in our industry.

"The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/ service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance.

"The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas. Our driveaway awning business ticks many of these boxes so it’s lovely to be recognised for them and have the trophy for it."

What makes the success of this independent Harrogate firm even more extraordinary is the business has been forced to weather the Covid storm since March 2020.

Although many challenges have come its way such as the cancellation overnight of all shows and festivals it traded at - plus its own popular annual festival Glampfest - the 500% increase in shipping costs and other associated shipping headaches such as lack of HGV drivers, the Suez Canal blockage, lengthy production delays due to supply chain issues and port congestion/closures in addition to very unpredictable sales levels - phew, the company has still come out the other side.

Glawning directors, James and Sarah Martin said: "We were out of stock on products for six months over peak season last year due to these issues and had to rely on pre-order sales.=

"Running the business with all these trials plus juggling home schooling and health problems was very difficult but we know we have been luckier than many other businesses affected adversely by COVID.

"It was so nice to get a phone call to say you’ve won an award!”