Harrogate BID welcomes Alice in Wonderland characters to town centre in new Lego Trail

Fifteen large scale Alice in Wonderland themed-models have made their debut in a variety of different town centre locations, courtesy of Harrogate BID, before they head out on a world-wide tour.

The sculptures, crafted from the iconic toy bricks, include characters such as Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Knave of Hearts, Dodo and Dormouse.

And the models for the Alice in Brickland Harrogate Lego Trail, which runs until Saturday, August 20, have been made by Yorkshire charity Fairybricks, whose team of six builders have taken six months and used more than 514,000 bricks to create the masterpieces.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID manager, said: “Last year’s Lego Trail, featuring a number of well-known Harrogate landmarks, was a huge success, hence why it has returned this summer.

“This time we have gone for an Alice in Wonderland theme, and the models created by the Fairybricks team are simply stunning, and I can’t wait to see them in situ.

“These 15 models haven’t been displayed anywhere before, and after their Harrogate debut they will then be heading off to different events and venues all over the world.

“We are really excited to be bringing back the Harrogate Lego Trail this year as it was certainly one of our highlights of last year, and one that has helped take visitors into different parts the town.

“And with our ongoing Floral Summer of Celebration - featuring a stunning trail, colourful shop window displays and fascinating exhibition – coupled with brilliant shops, bars, restaurants and beautiful gardens and open parkland, Harrogate town centre really is this summer’s must-visit destination.

“I would also like to thank all of the businesses that are participating in the Alice in Brickland Harrogate Lego Trail, who have made room within their premises to display one of the sculptures.”

Last year, more than 5,580 people took part in the trail, plus many more who simply enjoyed walking around the town finding each one.

The Harrogate Lego Trail can be downloaded via the LoyalFree app via the App Store and Google Play Store.