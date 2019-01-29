Harrogate and North Yorkshire councils to dip into £40m Brexit planning pool

Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council will be among the authorities to tap into a £40m Government funding pool for Brexit planning.

Secretary of state for ministry of housing, communities and local government James Brokenshire announced the funding for councils across the country on Monday.

Harrogate district will receive £35k over the 2018/19 and 2019/20 financial years, split evenly across the years.

North Yorkshire county will receive a total of £175k across the same period.

All other county and district councils across the country will receive the same funding arrangement in what is a £40m up-front package provided by the Government.

In a statement, Mr Brokenshire said the funding was aimed at helping council's plan for the impacts of Brexit.

Mr Brokenshire added local authorities would "play a critical role in making a success of Brexit at the local level".

He said the funding wouldn't be the only help for councils if they were impacted by costs associated with Brexit.

"This funding will help councils to adapt to changes caused by Brexit, while still protecting vital local services,"he said.

"This will not be the only resources councils receive to fund Brexit costs. Government has been clear that Departments will assess and, if appropriate, fund any potential new burdens arising on councils as part of EU Exit work they are undertaking."

Last week North Yorkshire County Council, which is facing having to make more than £40m of savings over the next three years, aired their plan to approach Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, about their dire financial position.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter