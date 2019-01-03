Brexit: Harrogate set for first 'proper' debate

The first major public debate on Brexit devoted to local opinion in Harrogate is to be held.

Organised by North Yorkshire for Europe, senior politicians from all local parties - Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Greens and UKIP, including Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones - have been invited to take part at the Wesley Centre on Friday, January 25 for the debate called Brexit: What next?.



It's not the first Brexit debate to take place in Harrogate.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage MEP visited the town in October as part of a nationally-organised pro-Brexit campaign rally at Harrogate Convention Centre featuring national politicians

.

The new event, which will be chaired by Professor John C Adams MBE, who has previously chaired political debates on the monarchy, proportional representation and the 2016 referendum, will last for two hours and will be open to all.



Invited politicians will each be allocated a five-minute opening statement before one hour of comments and/or questions from the public from the floor.



Richard Sadler, chair of locally-based North Yorkshire for Europe, said: “The Government’s Brexit plans have huge implications for this region and the country as a whole - and MPs in Westminster cannot agree on the best way forward.

“This is a chance for the people of Harrogate and Knaresborough to have their say over what should happen next.”

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

