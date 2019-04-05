Guide: Harrogate roadworks next week (from April 8)

The bad news for drivers is there are no signs, as yet, of Harrogate's roadworks problems ending which are hitting particularly hard on Otley Road near Harlow Moor Drive and York Place near the Prince of Wales roundabout.

It's all the result of a £1.6m investment in improvements to roads in Harrogate district by North Yorkshire County Council which is carrying out resurfacing schemes, partly to ready Harrogate for the arrival of major cycling events.

The roadworks and closures do move from time to time but, overall, they will continue until May.

The Harrogate Advertiser has the schedule for next week courtesy of the county council which has also launched a regular progress report on its website.

Harrogate roadworks: Week beginning Monday, April 8

AREAS EFFECTED

SWAN ROAD, CRESCENT GARDENS, BACK CRESCENT GARDENS

07:30 – 18:30

1st April – 8th April 2019

CRESCENT ROAD, VALLEY DRIVE, ROYAL PARADE, BACK ROYAL PARADE, MONTPELLIER ROAD

19:00 – 0:00

8th April – 12th April 2019

POT BANK

19:00 – 0:00

8th April – 16th April 2019

VALLEY DRIVE ROUNDABOUT

19:00 – 0:00

10th April – 15th April 2019

CORNWALL ROAD

19:00 – 0:00

15th April – 23rd April 2019

