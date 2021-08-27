Food and Drink Festival returns to Harrogate

The Food & Drink Festival was a great success on the Stray earlier this summer, and will now move to Ripley Castle

Celebrating local and international food and drink at Ripley Castle, this family-friendly festival supports local traders and provides a variety of entertainment over the three-day weekend.

Starting on Saturday, August 28, visitors will be able to enjoy fine cuisine, drink and live entertainment - with the independent bars, breweries, artisan markets, craft and well-being businesses set to be very popular.

The main stage will host live music, entertainers and performers, and with an extensive children’s activities programme, organisers say there is something for everyone on offer over the weekend.

Additional activities have also been planned for the festival including animal exhibits, an inflatable land and a traditional funfair.

After a successful June festival on The Stray, festival coordinator Hannah Dewhirst said they were looking forward to an even bigger event at Ripley Castle.

“Being able to return to Ripley Castle this year is incredibly exciting - it’s such a gorgeous setting to spend the bank holiday,” she said. “We’ve planned an absolutely packed line up of food, music, entertainment and activities that will make the perfect family day out in the sunshine.”

Key highlights of the event will undoubtedly be the Live Cookery Theatre, supported by Leeds Cookery School and Yorkshire Food Guide, as the region’s top chefs take to the main stage to showcase their favourite dishes.

Supporting the charity Harrogate Mind, it is expected that the festival will be as successful as previous years with over £30,000 having been made across previous festivals for the charity.

According to the Harrogate Mind official website, their aim is to ‘Provide advice and support in order to empower anyone experiencing mental health problems. They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.’

The charity has supported over 425,000 people across England and Wales this year.

Tickets for the event are price at £4.95 per adult, £1.50 for under 16’s and under 5’s go free.