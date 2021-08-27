Harrogate Flower Show set for new home

The spring Harrogate Flower Show was held at the Great Yorkshire Showground under strict Covid restrictions

The show will be the first major national gardening event to include admission to award-winning gardens in the ticket price.

Taking place on 17-19th September 2021 it will feature garden installations, plant nurseries, a world-famous giant veg competition, live theatre and Britian’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

Ticket prices are £22 per adult, £8 for children (5-15yrs) and children under 5 go free.

Admission includes the flower show plus access to Newby’s gardens and adventure park. There is a £2.50 discount on all adult tickets purchased by August 31.

Stunning floral art exhibits inspired by the beautiful interior of the stately home are also showing for the first time this year.

Through a series of ground-floor rooms ‘Newby as Nature’ takes visitors on an awe-inspiring journey which emerges into the gardens.

Show Director Nick Smith said: “We are looking forward to welcoming both visitors and exhibitors back to the autumn show, especially in our fantastic new location at Newby Hall. The move has really given us an opportunity to reimagine what our show could look like, and we hope that our visitors will be as excited as we are about the future.”

Built by Sir Edward Blackett in 1697, under the guidance of Christopher Wren, Newby Hall sits on land that has been occupied since the 13th century.

Current owner Richard Compton is the 10th generation to live at Newby. With its 25 acres of land, the award-winning gardens are a spectacle. Famously, English traveller and writer Celia Fiennes visited the newly built Newby Hall and declared it ‘The finest house I saw in Yorkshire.’

The show will include a program of live talks and demos including ‘grow your own delicious dishes’ from the Great Northern Larder, arrangements from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley and a question and answers session with the GROW! Team.

Outdoor exhibition ‘The Art of the Chrysanthemum’ will tell the story of the world’s most ancient blooms, while another exhibition traces the history of Newby, which boasts with some of Europe’s longest herbaceous borders and 15 different garden rooms.