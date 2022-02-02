Harrogate Lib Dem leader hits out at Boris Johnson for 'double standards'

Coun Pat Marsh, leader of the Lib Dem opposition party on Harrogate Borough Council, said there appeared to be one rule for the public and another for Boris Johnson.

“At the heart of this issue is a basic sense of inequity, the feeling that, when it mattered, there was one rule for citizens generally but another rule, or no rules, for the prime minister and his circle,” said Coun Marsh.

“We need the Prime Minister to commit to publishing the full report once the Met Police investigations have concluded.

“For the police even to be involved means they believe there were grounds to suspect “serious and flagrant” breaches of the law.”

A limited 12-page version of the long-awaited 'partygate' report by top civil servant Sue Gray released earlier this week said gatherings at Downing Street during lockdown showed a "serious failure" of leadership and were "difficult to justify".

Supported by evidence garnered in the course of Sue Gray's report, the Met Police is now investigating 12 gatherings at No 10 during periods of Covid restrictions for potential breaches of regulations.

But the Government has refused to comment on new reports today of even more lockdown parties Mr Johnson is alleged to have attended.

Last night saw Tory MP Peter Aldous, who represents Waveney in Suffolk, became the latest Tory to formally call for the PM to resign.

Today he was joined by senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood who said Boris Johnson had lost his backing and he would be submitting a letter of no confidence to the party's 1922 Committee.

