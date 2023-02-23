Ripon Together launches environmental initiative to tackle the city’s litter issues

The aim is to make Ripon a better place to live and help reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

Organisers hope that this could lead to more recycling, less litter, more solar power and more charging points for electric vehicles across Ripon.Many people in Ripon are already taking action to improve the environment in the city by litter-picking, recycling, clearing paths and reducing their use of plastic or other packaging.

Ripon Together wants to bring these groups together to make this better, encourage more volunteering and tackle new challenges.

Ripon Together hopes their new initiative will keep the streets clean and reduce plastic waste

The initiative was launched at a community meeting on January 30 where a large number of local bodies were represented.

The organisation has since placed a bid for funding for a feasibility study into placing solar panels on the city’s schools and installing more charging points for electric vehicles.

The next step in the process will be a community meeting which will be held in Thorpe Prebend House, High St Agnesgate on February 27 at 7pm .

Katie Reeves, a local environmental consultant said: “We are really proud of how much we have achieved. We have submitted a bid for funding that could lead to a much greener city”.

Ripon Together is coordinating plans to clear streets of litter and reduce plastic waste

The meeting on Monday February 27 hopes to discuss the organisation of a ‘Green Fair’ in the summer and to agree how to take forward work in three areas: energy efficiency and renewables; waste, recycling and litter; and nature, biodiversity and access.

Simon Hewitt, a Ripon Together director, said: “The first meeting was great. It was really well attended and lots of good ideas emerged. We want to start real action to take those forward.

"That is what the second meeting is for, and why we want as many people and bodies as possible to get there.