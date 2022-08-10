New lights set to light up the Stray in Harrogate at iconic locations

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sparkling new initiative follows the successful installation of similar lighting in Valley Gardens and the positive feedback received.

After being approved by the council's cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, workmen this week began the process of replacing the existing lighting along Montpellier Hill, West Park and York Place.

Harrogate Coun Sam Gibbs and head of parks and environmental services Alison Wilson with Yorkshire Lighting and Electrical Services.

More than 40 trees will each have around 100m of lights that will be a mixture of bright white, warm white and coloured, to produce a beautiful array of colour across the town during the autumn and winter months.

Coun Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "The Stray is such an iconic landmark for Harrogate and throughout the year attracts thousands of visitors.

"We're often complimented on the existing lighting, but it can be difficult to manage due to lights getting blown around, hanging down and becoming dangerous.

"The replacement project will be a big change compared to the current display and should continue to bring a smile to people’s faces as they travel through the town in the evening."

The new lights are being wrapped around tree trunks rather than being strung through the branches resulting in an attractive illumination of the tree.