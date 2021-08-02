Harrogate College's inspirational plea to businesses - it's your chance to shape a greener future for Harrogate

Harrogate Borough Coun Phil Ireland, Harrogate College's Performance and Projects Coordinator Holly Hansen-Maughan, and Neil Coles, Chair of Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition,

Harrogate College is all set to host the ground-breaking launch event of the inaugural Harrogate District Climate Action Festival (CAFé) on Saturday, October 2.

Sponsored by Techbuyer, What Does the Future Look Like? is being run through the Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition and will feature exhibitors from across the country.

The event at Harrogate College aims to showcase the many different ‘solutions to climate damage’ that are being pursued by individuals, groups and businesses.

The message from organisers is simple:

Please get in touch to secure an opportunity to network with other businesses, exhibit to the public and make a difference!”

Harrogate College’s Performance and Projects Coordinator, Holly Hansen-Maughan, says lots of people have already signed up – but there’s still time to get involved.

She said: “This festival will be a huge asset for the Harrogate District and play an important part in the wider drive to protect our environment.

“The event will raise awareness of climate change and the need for sustainability to be embedded into everything we do.

“The college wants to be at the forefront of helping to provide the skills that are required for the green economy and jobs of the future.

“That’s why we want as many people as possible, including charities, community groups and businesses, to come along to the launch event – which has been generously sponsored by local firm Techbuyer – and explore what the future looks like.”

Harrogate District Climate Action Festival, which will run from October 1-23, is timed to coincide with the build-up to the UN’s 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) of world leaders which will be hosted by the UK in Glasgow in November.

Kirsty Hallett, chair of engagement groups for Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition (HDCCC) said it was great to see so many local businesses, community organisations and green groups already volunteering to get involved.

She said: "Many of the organisations in Harrogate District Climate Action Network (HD-CAN ) have stepped forward to offer activities and events, including Harrogate District Cycle Action, Horticap, Harrogate Pinewoods and Zero Carbon Harrogate

“The truth is, to avoid using up our fair share of the global amount of carbon which can be emitted without exceeding 1.5OC global temperature rise, we need to deliver the majority of local carbon cuts during the next ten years in our district.”

The goal of the first-ever Harrogate District Climate Action Festival (CAFé) is to inspire action, rather than words, at a time when the impact of the climate emergency is being felt increasingly in a series of extreme weather events which have hit a range of countries recently, including the UK itself.

The CAFé launch event and community action day runs at Harrogate College from 10am to 4pm on October 2 and will include a variety of hands-on demonstrations and talks celebrating achievements in the green economy.

To register send an email to [email protected]

The festival will also include a business conference, entitled Towards Net Zero Business and sponsored by Chameleon Technology, at Harrogate Convention Centre on October 15.

Businesses that wish to be involved can be directed to the relevant members of the Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition by emailing Holly or visiting hdccc.info/climate-action-festival.