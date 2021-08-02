Trees ruined in vandal attack on the Stray in Harrogate
At least seven cherry trees have been vandalised on The Stray in Harrogate.
Family's tribute after death of Graveleys fish and chips figurehead - Mr Robert Pilkington 1939-2021
Branches were discovered snapped or ripped off on at keast seven young trees located on Cherry Tree Walk facing York Place.
It's far from the first time that there has been vandalism on Harrogate s much-loved parkland.
After previous incidents, the Stray Defence Association, the charity dedicated to protecting the Stray has been quick to alert Harrogate Borough Council’s parks and environmental services department and, even the town's MP, as well as the police.
The SDA was first formed in 1933 with the pledge to safeguard Harrogate’s Stray against building and encroachment from all quarters - while uphold the Act granting freedom of the Stray to all people for all time.