Decision on Harrogate's Hookstone Chase housing development is put on hold

Harrogate Borough Council have put a decision on a brownfield development at Hookstone Chase on hold while they await the outcome of an appeal.

The proposal for the 11 home dwelling was initially submitted as a nine building development in 2016, which the council rejected on the basis that the development would result in the loss of employment land.

The site already has a business building on it, which had previously been filled by the owners and applicants Topseal Systems, a fibreglass roofing specialist.

The applicant stated that the company experienced rapid growth in the last 20 years and in August 2017 they relocated the business to Saltergate Business Park.

The building at Hookstone Chase would have to be demolished if the development was to go ahead.

Topseal Systems’ revised application for the site fronted HBC’s planning committee on Tuesday (November 27).

An indicative masterplan for the project indicates a mix of three and four bedrooms units arranged in two terraced blocks and a pair of semi-detached buildings with parking.

Council officers recommended that the updated application be approved.

While the report acknowledged that the development would result in the loss of employment land, it found this was offset by it not being a key industrial site and that it would provide needed additional housing.

However, committee chairman John Mann raised that he would like to defer the decision until the first committee meaning after the appeal decision is heard.

With an appeal outcome expected “any day now”, the majority of his fellow councillors agreed with him.

Lachlan Leeming , Local Democracy Reporting Service