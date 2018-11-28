Housing plan looks set for approval on land close to Kingsley Drive in Harrogate

A raft of potential development along the Kingsley Road looks set to continue, with councillors giving an initial thumbs up to a 90 dwelling project on the outskirts of Harrogate.

Stonebridge Projects’ application fronted the planning committee on Tuesday, with council officers reporting no averse issues were likely to arise from the green space development.

The development would take place on 2.78 hectares north west of Kingsley Drive, immediately south of another 61 dwelling development at Kingsley Farm.

Council officers wrote that the development would contribute to both the open housing market and affordable housing supply, with at least 40 per cent of the dwellings to be affordable.

Among the stipulations for the development were requested contributions to the creation of primary and secondary school places at local schools.

These included £305,910 being put towards the provision of 22.5 places at Grove Road Primary School and £54,791.10 towards 2.7 places at Harrogate High School.

Liberal Democrats Coun Tom Watson and Coun Pat Marsh both voiced concerns over the current availability of public transport servicing the region, and what impact further development might have on that.

“We visited the site this morning…in my opinion, the roads are far too narrow for large service buses to access the present road system,” Coun Watson said.

Planning committee councillors deferred approval for an outline application to the council’s chief planner, subject to a S106 agreement – a legal form which outlines the various conditions and requirements the applicants must fulfil.

Lachlan Leeming , Local Democracy Reporting Service