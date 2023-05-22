News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily

Witnesses come forward as North Yorkshire Police investigate into rape of woman in Harrogate bar

Two potential witnesses have come forward following an appeal from police as they investigate a rape incident in Harrogate town centre.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:02 BST- 1 min read

The incident occurred in the downstairs female toilets at Revolucion de Cuba on Parliament Street during the early hours of Saturday, April 8.

North Yorkshire Police can confirm that a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim is receiving specialist support while extensive enquiries continue.

Two witnesses have come forward following an appeal from police as they investigate into a rape incident in HarrogateTwo witnesses have come forward following an appeal from police as they investigate into a rape incident in Harrogate
Two witnesses have come forward following an appeal from police as they investigate into a rape incident in Harrogate
Most Popular

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between May 3 and May 5

If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, you are urged to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Kate Ibbetson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police incident number 12230062153 when providing any information.

Every Wetherspoons pub in North Yorkshire rated from best to worst according to Google Reviews - including Harrogate, Scarborough and York