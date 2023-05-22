Witnesses come forward as North Yorkshire Police investigate into rape of woman in Harrogate bar

The incident occurred in the downstairs female toilets at Revolucion de Cuba on Parliament Street during the early hours of Saturday, April 8.

North Yorkshire Police can confirm that a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The victim is receiving specialist support while extensive enquiries continue.

Two witnesses have come forward following an appeal from police as they investigate into a rape incident in Harrogate

If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, you are urged to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Kate Ibbetson.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555111 or make an online report.