UPDATE: Police release 16-year-old girl on bail while investigation into assault at King James's School in Knaresborough continues
North Yorkshire Police have released a 16-year-old girl on conditional police bail while an investigation into an assault on a teacher continues.
In an update from police this morning, the 16-year-old girl, who was arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of affray, has since been released.
Police were called to King James’s School at 3.10pm on Monday (March 20) following reports of a disturbance involving a group of youths.
Officers attended and arrested a teenage girl for an alleged assault on a female member of staff and criminal damage but in an update yesterday (March 21), she has since been released on police bail.
Two other teenage girls, who were arrested for breach of the peace, have been de-arrested and taken home to be interviewed at a later date.
None of the girls who were arrested attend King James’s School.
Police enquiries are still ongoing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with any information can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 and selecting option one.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230050161 when providing details.