Police had stepped up patrols after two bogus police officers in a black unmarked car dangerously mounted a pavement in Harrogate before “seizing” an electric scooter from a teenage boy.

The incident happened at 7.20pm on Saturday as the boy was pushing his scooter.

Police are now thanking residents for an “excellent” response to the appeal for witnesses and information.

Police have arrested two people over the bogus officers incident in the Bilton area of Harrogate.

“We’re still urging people to come forward if you can help the current investigation, including relevant dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage,” said the force.

“We’d also would like to speak to anyone who has experienced anything of a similar nature.”

Visit the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101, option 1.

You can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by making an online report.